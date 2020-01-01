Etana's diversity at the helm of her music heads to Sydney and Melbourne on her Spread the Love World Tour

Since her last Australian tour in 2017, Jamaican singer-songwriter Etana has scaled new heights. Her soul-jazz-folk-reggae musical fusion sound and style earnt her a Grammy nomination in 2018 - distinguishing the singer as the first female solo artist to be nominated in the category in over two decades.

Describing the 2018 Grammy nominated album ‘Reggae Forever’ as “eclectic”, Etana went on to add “its main message is love.” The singer relayed she wanted her audience “to be able to see growth and for them to recognise where I am in mind and spirit”. Nominated in the Best Reggae Album category, the other artist nominees included Sting and Shaggy, Ziggy Marley, Black Uhuru and Protégé. ‘Reggae Forever’ reached the No. 1 spot on the US Reggae Billboard Charts.

With multi-genre musical influences from Dolly Parton to Australian duo Air Supply shaping the Jamaican singer’s journey, Etana first topped the US Reggae Billboard Charts in 2014 with the album ‘I Rise’, produced by legendary Jamaican multi-instrumental composer and producer Clive Hunt (Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Grace Jones, Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh).

Her latest EP, ‘Dimensions’ is “a collection of moods” as the singer describes. “There are so many sides to me musically – and I wanted to share some more.”

Presented by Stick Mareebo and Strictly Reggae Productions, Etana will play in Sydney on 17 January at the Red Rattler, Marrickville, in Melbourne at The Bob Marley Birthday Bash on 18 January at Seaworks, Williamstown, an ‘Up Close and Personal’ evening with Etana including dinner will also feature in Melbourne on 19 January at Bar 204, Reservoir. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.





ETANA: SPREAD THE LOVE TOUR DATES & TICKET LINKS

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/stick-mareebo-amp-strictly-reggae-productions-17008555261